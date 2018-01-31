DPW workers trying new methods to remedy potholes

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts cities and towns are getting creative when it comes to filling potholes.

So called ‘cold patch’ pothole filler just doesn’t do the job. But it’ll be weeks before the paving companies start manufacturing ‘hot patch’, a more permanent filler material.

22News caught up with Westfield Public Works employees at work Wednesday. They’re trying something else.

DPW worker Riley Garstka told 22News, “It’s old asphalt we put in our hotbox, heat it up to get it going and use it almost like hot patch. It’s better than cold patch.”

Wednesday, DPW workers used this method to fill potholes on Western Avenue on the road to Westfield State University. It’s a key road in the city that’s pockmarked with numerous potholes.