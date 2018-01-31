Connecticut man to spend 5 years in prison for illegally carrying firearms

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Connecticut man will spend five years in prison for illegally carrying guns.
The Massachusetts Department of Justice told 22News in a news release that Kenneth Finch Jr., 31, will also serve three years of supervised release after his time in prison.
Springfield man pleads guilty to illegally carrying firearms
Finch Jr. pled guilty to two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm in September 2017.
The Justice Department said Finch had a prior felony conviction in North Carolina for carrying a firearm.
Police received information in June 2015 that Finch was a source for illegal firearms in Springfield. The court says Finch Jr. sold a pistol and six rounds of ammunition to two undercover officers for $1,200.
He was later on arrested in May 2016 and charged. The following day Finch Jr. called his girlfriend from jail and directed her to a firearm that he had hidden in her apartment.
Police said they later found the hidden pistol, and Finch was charged with an additional count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.