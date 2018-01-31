Connecticut man to spend 5 years in prison for illegally carrying firearms

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Connecticut man will spend five years in prison for illegally carrying guns.

The Massachusetts Department of Justice told 22News in a news release that Kenneth Finch Jr., 31, will also serve three years of supervised release after his time in prison.

Finch Jr. pled guilty to two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm in September 2017.

The Justice Department said Finch had a prior felony conviction in North Carolina for carrying a firearm.

Police received information in June 2015 that Finch was a source for illegal firearms in Springfield. The court says Finch Jr. sold a pistol and six rounds of ammunition to two undercover officers for $1,200.

He was later on arrested in May 2016 and charged. The following day Finch Jr. called his girlfriend from jail and directed her to a firearm that he had hidden in her apartment.

Police said they later found the hidden pistol, and Finch was charged with an additional count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.