Congressman Neal reacts to State of the Union address in press conference

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Democratic Congressman Richard Neal gave President Trump’s State of the Union address a mixed review.

During a Springfield news conference Wednesday afternoon, Neal said the president missed an opportunity.

Neal said, “On the issue of immigration, the president missed the moment. I think he talked about bipartisanship in the early stages of his speech.”

The Congressman said the president did find some common ground with Democrats during his State of the Union address. “I was pleased he at least raised the issue of a significant infrastructure proposal across the country. He suggested that could be north of $1.5 trillion, I think is an acknowledgement of reality.”

Congressman Neal said he wished the president went into more specifics regarding repairs to the nation’s bridges and highways.