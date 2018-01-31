Airports expecting heavy traffic as Super Bowl Sunday nears

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Fans are making their way to Minneapolis ahead of the big game Sunday. Some airlines in Boston and Philadelphia have increased the number of flights to Minneapolis to accommodate football fans.

22News looked up prices for flights from Bradley leaving Thursday and returning the Monday after the game. The cheapest flights we found were more than $1200, and required two stops on the way to Minneapolis.

Tommy Zolla, a Patriots fan at the airport said these obstacles won’t keep fans from flocking to Minneapolis.

“Definitely, there are so many patriots fans that are willing to fly out there to go,” Zolla told 22News. “I think it’s just starting to get better. More people are going than they use to.”

The Minneapolis airport is expecting the Monday after Super Bowl Sunday to be one of the airports busiest travel days ever.