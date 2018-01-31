Agawam police looking to identify shoplifting suspects

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam police are looking to identify two shoplifting suspects.
According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, the men seen in the surveillance images below are accused of shoplifting at the CVS on Springfield Street on January 24.
If you recognize the suspects or have any information that could be helpful to police, you’re asked to call them at 413-786-1717.
Shoplifting suspects at CVS in Agawam
