Tenants dealing with ongoing mouse problem at Holyoke shelter

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – People staying at the Main Street shelter in Downtown Holyoke sent 22News photos of mouse droppings in their rooms.

The Valley Opportunity Council runs the shelter.

Shelter director, Betty Miller told 22News they were informed of the mouse problem Monday, and immediately had an exterminator address the situation.

Miller said an exterminator lays out traps at the shelter every Tuesday, but one tenant, who did not want to be identified, said she worries about her kids health.

The tenant 22News spoke with said she is unable to transfer shelters unless she has a medical reason.

Miller told 22News residents are not supposed to bring food into their rooms, but some do, which adds to the mouse problem.

Miller added that the Main Street shelter does everything they can to maintain a safe environment at the shelter.