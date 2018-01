SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are looking to identify the man responsible for Monday’s bank robbery on St. James Avenue.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News the suspect robbed the Peoples Bank at 1000 St. James Avenue around 4:39 p.m. and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you recognize him or have any information about the crime, you’re asked to call 413-787-6355 or text CRIMES and type in “SOLVE” in the message, followed by your tip.