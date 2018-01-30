Springfield police credit community involvement for decline in city’s crime rate

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri said that resident cooperation has played a big role in the drop in crime.

The Springfield police have made community policing a focus with their C-3 initiative. Crime in those areas is down 12 percent.

Springfield police announced they will be manning the day shift with more officers, that includes in the downtown casino area.

Commissioner Barbieri also revealed they’ll be launching their real time crime analysis center that can give them instant information on a suspect before they arrive at the area of the crime.

“Who are their associates? Are there firearms possessed by that person? What is their criminal history? We will feed that information to the officers,” Barbieri explained. “Additionally, with that technology comes the ability to see what registered cameras are in the area.”

The Commissioner said the technology, developed by Motorola, can tap into live cameras and the city’s ShotSpotter gunshot detection system.

Police say they’re not arresting more people, just the right people and that they’re working closely with the city’s code enforcement and fire departments.