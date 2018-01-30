Rollover accident on Parker St. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police cleared a rollover accident on Parker Street Tuesday night.

The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday near the St. Catherine of Siena Parish at 1023 Parker Street.

The car ended up on its roof.

Springfield police Spokesman Ryan Walsh was uncertain about any injuries.

Police reopened Parker Street around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

This accident happened about four blocks from the location of a deadly pedestrian accident on Parker Street near the intersection with Vincent Street Friday night.