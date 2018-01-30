Reported opioid overdoses in Northampton down from last year

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton Police saw a decrease in the number of overdose deaths and emergency calls within the past year.

Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper told 22News that compared to last year, the city saw a 20% decrease in reported cases of opioid overdoses.

Even though police may be responding to less, that doesn’t mean there’s a drop off of overdoses in the community.

The data collected by the department reflect only overdoses in which the police are called to respond. Kasper said some residents may have access to naloxone, which could reverse overdoses.

Chief Kasper told 22News how the police plan to continue to minimize this threat in the city.

“It’s about working on it way on the front end, dealing with prescription medications that are given out working with health care providers, talking to them, and they’re very knowledgeable on this now,” Kasper said. “Our community has been very good about really focusing a lot on prescription medication.”

The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said there were 20 suspected unintentional opioid overdose deaths in 2017 in Hampshire County, compared to 36 in 2016.

The data from the Northampton Police Department does not include intentional overdoses, suicides or suicide attempts.