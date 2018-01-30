President Trump’s State of the Union Address

The State of the Union will air at 9:00 p.m. and can be viewed above.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will call for a “new American moment” in Tuesday night’s State of the Union address, as he seeks to rally a deeply divided nation and infuse his presidency with a sense of optimism, for at least one high-profile night.

According to excerpts released ahead of the prime-time address, the president will declare that there has “never been a better time to start living the American dream.” He’s calling on lawmakers in both parties to join forces to modernize the nation’s crumbling infrastructure and revamp immigration policies to focus on “the best interests of American workers and American families.”

“I am extending an open hand to work with members of both parties, Democrats and Republicans, to protect our citizens, of every background, color, and creed,” Trump said in the excerpts.

It’s unclear if Trump’s rhetoric will be matched by any real overtures to Democrats. Partisanship in Washington has only deepened in the year since Trump has taken office, driven in part by the president’s bitingly personal attacks on his political rivals and Democrats’ criticism of his policies and behavior.

During a traditional pre-speech lunch with television anchors, Trump said, “I would love to be able to bring back our country into a great form of unity.”

“Without a major event where people pull together, that’s hard to do,” Trump said, according to a White House transcript of his remarks at the private lunch. “But I’d like to do it without that major event, because usually that major event is not a good thing.”