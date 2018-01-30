Man charged after allegedly shooting deer from back deck in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man is facing hunting charges after he allegedly shot and killed a deer from his back deck in West Springfield.

According to a post on the Massachusetts Environmental Police Facebook page, they responded to a report of men dragging a deer behind homes and found fur, drag marks and piles of cracked corn. It led them to a nearby garage.

The man, whose identity is not being released, cooperated with the responding officer, showing him an 8-point buck he shot from his back deck. He is being charged with hunting deer over bait and hunting within 500 feet of a dwelling without permission.

Further investigation showed the individual was within 500 feet of 22 homes during his encounter with the deer.

The deer was seized and donated, police say. The person’s equipment was also seized by police pending a criminal disposition.

A show cause hearing has been scheduled for next week at Springfield District Court.