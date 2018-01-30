Northampton approves second mixed-income apartment building

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Planning Board has approved construction of the second of two mixed-income apartment buildings.

The apartment buildings will be built in the city’s Village Hill neighborhood. The planning board calls it “a great use of the space.”

The apartment buildings will be located on the grounds of the former Northampton State Hospital, where redevelopment has been discussed for years.

They’re being built by “Community Builders,” a Boston-based nonprofit that specializes in affordable housing for low and middle income families.

Jesse Welborn of Northampton told 22News he welcomes this addition to the community, “You don’t know what people’s life experiences were and why they are in the situations they’re in.

So I think for that reason and lots of other reasons it goes without saying that people should be provided with low income housing for sure.”

The two buildings combined contain 65 residential units.

The city’s planning board had no hard date for when the project will be completed.