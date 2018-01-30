MassDOT wants to expand rail service across western Massachusetts

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- All Aboard!

The state is looking to expand rail service in Greenfield. Right now, the Amtrak Vermonter runs through Greenfield twice a day, after making stops in Washington and New York City.

“We definitely need more public transportation around here besides just the peter pan bus and taking Uber and a car, so I really like the idea of taking at train to New York once in a while,” said Douglas Ross of Easthampton.

The Vermonter arrives in Greenfield every afternoon. MassDOT plans to add 4 Amtrak trains that travel between Greenfield and New York City. There would be two stops in the morning and two at night.

“It would really open up a lot of opportunities to travel to New York City and to other kind of active areas, without having to get in their cars to do it,” said Maureen Mullaney, Transportation Planning Program Manager for the Franklin Regional Council of Governments.

Mullaney told 22News MassDOT also wants to add a pilot rail service connecting Springfield to Greenfield. She said the Greenfield/Springfield rail service could start as early as May.

Mullaney also said Amtrak ridership in Greenfield has increased by 50 percent since 2015.