Jon McKennedy looking forward to Monadnock with ISMA on May 19

WINCHESTER, NH (WWLP) – Jon McKennedy out of Chelmsford, MA is coming off a huge accomplishment winning the 2017 ISMA Supermodified championship.

“Most of the drivers and teams have been doing this for a long time. There is a lot of good drivers and lots of experience in that organization,” said McKennedy.

The ISMA championship is something McKennedy has wanted for really long time and do it with a new group of guys and car made it even better in 2017. McKennedy won one race during his 2017 championship at Jennerstown Speedway back in July.

The ISMA Supermodifieds will be making their first appearance at Monadnock Speedway on May 19 as it will be their season opener for a 75 lap event. McKennedy has won modified races at the quarter mile oval. McKennedy will tell you that the modifieds and the ISMA Supermodifieds are totally different and the way the car is driven is much different. One advantage that McKennedy knows when he goes there in May is to know where to run on the track during the time of the day.

McKennedy is unsure yet if he will defend his 2017 title. He is planning to run the first few races on the schedule to see how things go and then will decide if they want to commit to the schedule.

McKennedy feels the 75 lap race at Monadnock will be a good race.

“There is a couple good grooves to promote passing at certain area of the track. The fact that it will be a fairly low speed track should also help passing where the cars won’t be so aero dependent,” said McKennedy.

ISMA and Monadnock Speedway will be paying $1,000 to which driver can set fast time during time trials.

“It’s great that they are putting in some money for fast time. I think it gives everyone a little more incentive for time trials. The track record will be shattered. That’s a guarantee. What we run is still unknown but I’m very confident it will be right around mid ten seconds,” said McKennedy.

The Monadnock Speedway NASCAR Whelen All American Series divisions will be apart of the program beginning at 6:00 p.m. Tickets for reserved seating will be $25 in advance and $30 at the gate. Tickets for general admission for adults will be $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. Seniors will be $15 and Kids 12 and under will be $5 at the gate. The rain date will be on Sunday, May 20 at 2:00 p.m.