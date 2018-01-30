Its a rare event, a super blue blood moon and a lunar eclipse all at the same time

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Calling all sky gazers: tonight into Wednesday morning you will be able to see a super blue moon, as well as a lunar eclipse. 22News explains the rarity of this celestial event.

No one has seen something like this in more than 150 years.

Its a rare event, a super blue moon/blood moon, and a lunar eclipse all at the same time. The names can be confusing. A supermoon is a full moon that appears bigger and brighter. A blue moon is a name given to the second full moon in the same month. A blood moon is when the moon appears red in color during a total lunar eclipse. And a lunar eclipse is when the moon is darkened by the Earth’s shadow.

22News talked with Richard Sanderson, Curator Physical Science at the Springfield Science Museum, who told 22News, “Its rare for the moon to be at its closet, larger and the 2nd full moon in a month and its also a lunar eclipse all the same day but any of those events aren’t that rare but to have all 3 on the same day is a curiosity.”

Here in the valley, it will only be a partial lunar eclipse, and it will happen right before the moon sets early Wednesday morning.

This is an event that you don’t need any eye protection and can look directly at.

For die hard viewers, the best opportunity to see this rare full moon; at its largest, is just before the sun rises, and when the moon sets, when it’s low on the horizon.