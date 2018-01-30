Chicopee homeowner found not guilty in teen’s shooting death

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A judge has acquitted a Chicopee resident of manslaughter in the shooting death of a 15 year-old boy who came to his door back in 2016.
Judge Constance Sweeney announced her not guilty verdict Tuesday in the case of Jeffrey Lovell. Lovell had said that he acted in self-defense when he shot Dylan Francisco through the front door of his Chicopee home in July of 2016.
District Attorney Anthony Gulluni had said Francisco had been headed to visit a friend, but mistook Lovell’s home for his friend’s residence. Francisco banged on Lovell’s door, breaking a pane of glass, after which time Lovell fatally shot him.
Lovell had opted to have a “bench trial,” or one in which a judge weighs the evidence and determines a verdict, rather than the more common trial by jury.
