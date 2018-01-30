Holyoke paper company creates holographic cover for Sunday’s big game

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Once again, a Holyoke paper company has created the holographic cover for the Super Bowl program. Hazen Paper showed 22News this year’s edition.

As the Patriots head to their eighth Super Bowl since 2001, Hazen Paper has a Super Bowl dynasty of their own in downtown Holyoke.



“The Patriots have such incredible history,” John Hazen, president and owner of the local paper company told 22News. “Sort of poetic symmetry that the first one we did was the patriots eagles in 2005, and it’s the same match up in 2018.”



Since 2005, Hazen Paper has been creating the holographic images to accompany the NFL’s stadium edition of the Super Bowl program.

The NFL sent the artwork around Thanksgiving, and after Hazen submitted several holographic ideas, they received final approvals from the league the first week of January for this years match up in Minnesota.



“We are quite thrilled with the outcome,” Hazen told 22News. “There is definitely a purple hue to the program cover, in keeping with vikings colors, and I’m sure that wasn’t done by sheer coincidence.”



As Hazen Paper prepares for their 13th Super Bowl program appearance, they said they’re proud to have the Patriots on the cover.



“There’s that sense of bay state pride we don’t necessarily have when the Patriots aren’t on the cover, but we’ve grown accustomed to it,” Hazen added. “We’re a little bit spoiled in that regard.”

Programs will be available for purchase across the country, but you’ll need a ticket to the big game to get Hazen Paper’s holographic version, which will only be found inside the stadium on Super Bowl Sunday.