Grand opening of 7-11 in Springfield raises money for victims of Puerto Rico hurricane

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A grand opening on Tuesday for Springfield’s new apple green 7-11.

This is New England’s first “apple green,” which is the Petrogas service station brand.

To celebrate the grand opening, they gave out free coffee and pizza slices. There was also a raffle to help the hurricane victims.

“All proceeds are going to the Springfield Welcome Center which will help support the victims of the hurricane in Puerto Rico,” said Kieth Callahan, a field consultant of 7-11.

Callahan told 22News that their charitable efforts went beyond the raffle, and they’re accepting additional donations for the hurricane relief effort.