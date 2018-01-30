Granby police looking for owners of lost dogs

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Granby police are asking the public’s help in reuniting two lost dogs with their owners.

According to a post on the Granby Police Department’s Facebook page, one dog was found roaming in the area of 243 Taylor Street. Police say he was first spotted a couple of days ago with another similar-looking dog.

A second dog was found hours later wondering in traffic near 137 Pleasant Street wearing a green collar with no tags.

If you recognize the dog or know his owner you’re asked to call Granby police at 413-467-9222.