Gov. Baker promotes bill to improve housing development in state

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker filed a bill to encourage more housing development. It permits building multi-family homes and mixed-use development in town centers.

It’s known as the “Housing Choices” bill and would make it easier for local officials to change zoning policies, a move that could increase housing production.

Governor Baker filed the proposal as part of a plan to build 135,000 new housing units in Massachusetts over the next seven years.

Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Jay Ash testified in support of the bill alongside Governor Baker at a Housing Committee hearing.

“These best practices will facilitate diverse housing production,” Ash said. “They will revitalize our downtowns, and they will promote land conservation and environmental stewardship.”

The Committee is reviewing testimony on the bill before making recommendations to the state.