Don’t wait too late to order food for the big game

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Supermarkets are gearing up for the Super Bowl.

The big game is one of the busiest days of the year for Geissler’s in Agawam.

Richard Whitney, Geissler’s manager told 22News chips, soda, pizzas and party platters are among the most popular items people pick up for Super Bowl Sunday.

Whitney said the store brings in extra staff the day of the big game to deal with the rush of people who come in before kickoff.

“You have to,” Whitney told 22News. “We have a full kitchen staff, they’re making pizzas and trays. Actual Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day. In the morning. It’s one of our busiest days of the year, and we do it all in like eight hours, just before the game starts.”

Don’t wait ’til the last minute.

The store recommends ordering platters and other prepared foods at least twenty-four hours before you need to pick them up on Super bowl Sunday.