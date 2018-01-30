City leaders hold first public safety meeting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Council Public Safety Committee held their first meeting at City Hall Tuesday night.

An overview of the department was presented to new counselors and preparations for MGM’s opening were also discussed.

Springfield City Counselor Justin Hurst told 22News although there are a lot of positive things going on within the Springfield Police Department, there are also some challenges that need to be addressed.

“We also wanted to talk about the recent cases regarding the disciplining of police officers in the city to hold officers accountable and build public trust,” Hurst said.

Hurst added that the goal of the committee is to offer the citizens of Springfield more access to what’s happening within their police department.