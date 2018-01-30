Bishop Rozanski visits Gray House to kick off Annual Catholic Appeal

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Bishop Rozanski launched the Annual Catholic Appeal fundraiser from the Gray House in Springfield.

Last year, the Gray House in Springfield received $22,000 from the church. The Gray House has a food pantry that feeds more than 100 families a week, and they operate an after school program for grades two through eight.

The annual church fundraiser raised more than $2.7 million in 2017, a big portion of that goes toward Catholic education.

“Individually we certainly couldn’t do the work of the Annual Catholic Appeal,” Bishop Rozanski told 22News. “What we do when we come together as a church and help the many different service organizations going all the way from prenatal care to our elderly.”

The Bishop said he’s confident that even with recent church and school closings that the church can survive long term and he said they are working to repair trust with their parishioners.

The Annual Catholic Appeal officially begins during Lent on February 14.