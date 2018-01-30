Baystate Health restricting access to hospitals due to widespread flu

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health is restricting access to their hospitals because of the widespread flu outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control is calling this year’s flu season the worst since the Swine Flu Pandemic in 2009.

To help prevent the disease from spreading, Baystate has instituted temporary “visitor restrictions” at all of its hospitals in western Massachusetts. Baystate is imposing a two-visitor limit per patient, and all visitors must be 12 or older. Any visitors with flu-like symptoms or who’s been exposed to the flu are being asked to not visit.

“The idea is we want to protect people who are already ill and we don’t want them to be exposed to visitors who have been potentially exposed to the flu,” Infections Disease Physician Jennifer Schimmel said.

Schimell told 22News Baystate has treated more flu patients this year than last year.

As part of new procedures, Baystate plans to impose visitor restrictions during future flu seasons. The timing of the restrictions will depend on the severity of the flu infections.