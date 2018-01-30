Accidents near Exit 6 on Mass Pike cleared; Residual delays continue

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Only one lane of traffic was able to get by on the Mass Pike westbound in Chicopee due to two crashes Tuesday morning, causing backups well into Ludlow. The accidents have been cleared, but residual delays continue.

State Police Sgt. Swift of the Chartlon barracks told 22News that one small accident caused another crash near Exit 6 (I-291-Springfield).

Swift said that one person was injured in one of the crashes, and that an ambulance was called in.

The right travel lane was closed in the area of the crashes. Meanwhile, MassDOT has reduced the speed limit on the Pike from the New York state line to Exit 11 in Millbury down to 40 MPH due to the light snow many of us are seeing.

You can track travel conditions in real time using our Live Traffic Map.