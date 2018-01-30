49 patients informed about potentially unclean surgical device at Baystate Medical Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Medical Center has informed patients about a potentially unclean medical device.

Spokesperson for Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Keith O’Connor told 22News a colonoscope used in bowel surgery may have not been cleaned properly.



Baystate said they’ve notified 49 patients who potentially may be affected.



The hospital says they believe the risk to patients is extremely low but they’ve offered precautionary testing just in case.



In a statement, O’Connor said, “We reached out to our patients, shared information directly and extended an apology. We have also established a dedicated phone line to assure that any questions or concerns they may have are immediately addressed.”



This news comes almost a year to the day after it was discovered that hundreds of patients at Baystate Noble Hospital could have been exposed after getting colonoscopies.