4 of state’s most traveled structurally deficient bridges are in Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some of the state’s most traveled structurally deficient bridges are right here in western Massachusetts.

Of the more than 5,000 bridges in the state, 482 (nearly 1 in 10) are considered structurally deficient. That’s according to the American Road and Transportation Builders Association.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, a bridge is considered structurally deficient if the condition of the bridge is rated as poor.

Three out of four of these bridges are located on I-91 in Springfield. The other is on Route 20 in Palmer.

Bridge conditions are rated on a scale of 0 for failed condition to 9 for excellent condition.

President Trump plans to focus on his $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan during his State of the Union address Tuesday night..

One person told 22News they’re not sure what the outcome will be.

“I’m not sure the executive branch can do much about it except lead the charge, but it takes funding by Congress to do it,” David Fuller said.

Massachusetts has found repairs are needed on more than 4,700 bridges, which would cost an estimated cost of $18.5 billion.