2 arrested after police seize more than 200 bags of heroin on St. James Ave.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people are in police custody Tuesday night after police say they seized more than 200 bags of heroin.

Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News 19-year-old Ovysdioel Ortiz and 25-year-old Farie Valentin are facing charges including possession of a class A drug with intent to distribute and violation of a drug free school zone.

Walsh said narcotics officers found 265 bags of heroin from the two at 1000 St. James Avenue around 1 p.m.

No further details were immediately available.