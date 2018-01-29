World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tony King was born and raised in West Springfield. He served in the Navy during World War II, where he was stationed in England as a radio man for the ground crews.

King turned 100 years old on Monday and several people visited the Holyoke Soldier’s Home to to celebrate with him.

“We’re so happy he made it,” his niece Ann Haskell told 22News. “We’ve been talking about this for years and he made it, and he’s doing fantastic so we cannot be happier. They have a beautiful party set up here for him at the Soldiers’ Home. We’re so happy.”

Tony King was recently recognized at the Soldiers’ Home by the City of Springfield as the last survivor of a baseball team he played on when he was 16-years-old.