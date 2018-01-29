Visitation restrictions in place at all Baystate locations due to flu

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hospitals in western Massachusetts are taking extra precaution to protect their patients and staff from the flu by implementing visitation restrictions.

According to a news release from Baystate Health, temporary visitation restrictions are in effect at all Baystate hospitals, including Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield, Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer, and Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield.

Visitors who have been exposed to the flu at home or have symptoms of the flu are asked to refrain from visiting patients.

Temporary visitation restrictions include the following:

Visitors will be limited to 2 at a time per patient

No visitors under 12 years old will be permitted

Visitors should be essential for the well-being of patients

Baystate is also encouraging anyone who visits their hospitals to get a flu shot, to assess their own health before visiting, and to wash their hands before entering and after leaving a patient’s room.

Cooley Dickinson and Mercy Medical Center have also implemented temporary visitation restrictions.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the number of cases of influenza like illness has peaked higher than in the previous two years.