CHESTERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The man who died after his car plunged into a stream in Chesterfield over the weekend has been identified.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Mary Cary told 22News 24-year-old Cody Newton, of Shelburne Falls, died following the accident.

Newton’s car went off a bridge and into the West Branch stream near Route 143, just before midnight Saturday. He was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton, where he died several hours later.