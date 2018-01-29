Town of Hampden preparing lawsuit against Hampden Wilbraham School District

HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Hampden is preparing to file a lawsuit against the Hampden Wilbraham Regional School District.

According to a statement sent to 22News by the Board of Selectmen’s Office, the lawsuit asks the court to prevent the implementation of the reorganization plan that would close Thornton W. Burgess Middle School and merge its students with those in the Green Meadows Elementary School.

According to the release, the town has received complaints from residents about the impact saying it would eliminate staff and programming.

“Residents should feel free to express their opinions to the Board and we will turn them over to our attorneys as evidence to be considered,” said Board of Selectman Chair Vincent Villamaino.

Under the current Regional School Agreement, students from Hampden in grades K-8 have a right to receive their education in Hampden. The school district has presented warrant articles to the Board of Selectmen for the next Town Meeting to eliminate those rights.

The public’s complaints will be gathered as part of the evidence to present to the court.