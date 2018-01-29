Tech companies show off innovations at State House event

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts is one of the states leading the nation in the technology sector. Tech leaders want the state to train more people to work in the industry and provide tax incentives to encourage businesses to move to Massachusetts.

Dozens of innovators and technology companies from across Massachusetts converged on the State House Monday for the TechHUB Caucus’s Innovation Day.

Companies showed off their creations with displays and demonstrations of technologies ranging from manufacturing apps to drones and underwater robots.

Northampton-based software start-up “MachineMetrics” attended the event.

Their software helps companies identify potential production problems.

The company’s CEO Bill Bither finds benefits being located near western Massachusetts colleges and universities.

“We have an educational system with UMass Amherst, we’re right in Northampton with Smith College, and there’s really a talent pool here that helps us really hire good people.”

MachineMetrics received an award at the event for their technology and impact on the region.