Springfield lottery winner claimed prize dressed in Patriots gear

BRIANTREE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Lottery announced Monday that a Springfield resident sporting a Patriots t-shirt claimed his instant prize from the New England Patriots “5X Champions” instant ticket game.

According to Christian Teja from the State Lottery, Juan Lugo-Morales of Springfield claimed his prize today with his wife Waleska both wearing the #12 Patriots gear.

Lugo-Morales won his $200,000 prize after playing the “5X Champions” $5 instant game, which he bought at Island Farm, 349 Allen St. in Springfield. Lugo-Morales said he plans on using some of the money to assist his family in Puerto Rico, while also using a portion to throw a party for the big game on Sunday.