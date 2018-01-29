South Hadley Fire Department purchases bullet-proof vests

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – You’ve heard of protective vests for police officers, but how about protective vests for firefighters?

The South Hadley Fire Department purchased bullet-proof vests to be worn in the event of an active shooter or other life-threatening situations. The vests were purchased last week after a training with local police.

South Hadley firefighters told 22News they have responded to multiple shootings where they haven’t felt safe. The vests will also be worn by EMS crews as well.

“We’ll have a few on each ambulance, so when the ambulance or fire crew arrive on scene, if they’ve been notified there is a threat, active shooter or domestic with weapons involved they’ll have the opportunity to put the vests on,” said Jim Pula, Captain of South Hadley Fire District #1.

The vests can also hold about 20 pounds of equipment, such as scissors, bandages and other bulkier equipment that wouldn’t fit in medical bags.

The vests will not be permanently worn but department members have already gone through the training and are ready to use them if needed.