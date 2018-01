CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A small plane crashed in a field Monday morning in Concord, California, the Federal Aviation Administration confirms.

Officials say an unidentified aircraft went down in Buchanan Field, but did not provide an exact time of the crash.

Plane crash in the Clyde/Concord area, located on Federal Property (MOTCO). Incident handled by Federal Fire. Press inquiries should be directed to FAA Los Angeles office. https://t.co/G4s5kJy87y — Confire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) January 29, 2018

There were two people on board, according to Ian Gregor with the FAA Pacific Division.

Their conditions are unknown at this time. Neither person has been identified.

It is unclear how or why the plane crashed.