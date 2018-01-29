Pet Corner: Tango

Name: Tango

Breed: Dog; hound mix

Gender: Female

Age: 10 years

Meet Tango! This girl loves to be petted and rates snuggling as her favorite pastime. Tango gets on very well with other dogs, but not cats, so she should not live in a household with a kitty. This girl is an ideal first dog for someone and will be a great walking buddy. Tango came to Dakin when her people were moving and couldn’t bring her. The three things they loved most about her were: “she’s calm, she’s loving and she loves her belly rubbed.” Come meet Tango at Dakin’s Springfield Adoption & Education Center.

Click here to learn more about Tango >>

Events/Other Topics

Puppy Kindergarten & Intermediate Manners Dog Training Classes Starting in February in Springfield

Puppy Kindergarten – Starts Tuesday, February 13 at 6pm at 171 Union Street, Springfield – 5 weekly classes

Did your family get a puppy over the holidays? Are you overwhelmed with training? Here’s your answer! This class is for puppies ages 8 weeks to 5 months old. Your pup will learn how to:

Respond to basic commands

Be comfortable with handling

Walk attentively on leash

Learn to be comfortable with other people and new things

Play nicely with other pups

Intermediate Manners Dog Training Classes – Starts Tuesday, February 13 at 7:15pm at 171 Union Street in Springfield – 5 weekly classes

This class is for dogs with some skills in basic cues such as sit, down, stay, leash walking and they should be able to pay attention to you.

Instruction will be geared to train your dog to be an even more mannerly and enjoyable part of your family. This includes training your dog to respond to you in increasingly challenging situations modeled on real-life situations.

For more information on dog training at Dakin, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/dakin-humane-society-5871578341

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit www.dakinhumane.org