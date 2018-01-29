Patriots fans to send team off to Super Bowl in style!

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots are heading to Minnesota Monday for Super Bowl LII, and fans are sending the team off in style.

The Patriots are heading to Providence’s T.F. Green Airport at around 10:30 A.M., but before that, fans will cheer the team as they depart Patriot Place in Foxborough.

By 2:00 Monday afternoon, the Patriots will touch down in the Twin Cities, and begin preparing to compete for their sixth Super Bowl title.

Before they go Monday, fans will get to hear from Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Head Coach Bill Belichick, and team captains Tom Brady, Devin McCourty, and Matthew Slater. After they land in Minnesota, the Pats will start the week with a media night at 9:00 P.M. Their opponents, the Philadelphia Eagles, begin taking questions two hours earlier, at 7:00.

In Foxborough early Monday morning, fans are ready and excited to cheer on the Patriots, and they hope that the next time they are cheering, it will be when the Pats take home that sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy.

You can watch the Pats take on the Philadelphia Eagles right here on 22News this Sunday, starting at 6:30 P.M.