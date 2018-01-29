Patriots arrive in Minnesota after fans send team off in style

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots are en route to Minnesota for Super Bowl LII. Before they departed Gillette on Monday, the team hosted a “Not Done Super Bowl LII Send-Off Rally.”

Thousands of fans gathered outside the Hall at Patriot Place hours before the 9 a.m. rally even began.

They’re off! #Patriots leave Foxboro to head to Minnesota for the Super Bowl! @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/ytfNEYsvNM — Steve Nielsen (@Stevenielsen) January 29, 2018

The rally – which was free and open to the public – included a performance by New England Patriots cheerleaders, t-shirt tosses and giveaways. The Greater Boston Firefighters Pipes and Drums and Foxboro’s own Third 6 Red entertained the crowds before the program began.

Before the buses departed Gillette for T.F. Green Airport – Robert Kraft and Coach Bill Belichick thanked fans for their continued support. Wide Receiver Danny Amendola called Patriots fans the “best fan base in the NFL.”

Birds eye view an hour before Patriots rally set to begin! Live coverage all morning on Eyewitness News @SuperBowl… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…—

Patrick Little (@plittletvguy) January 29, 2018

The send off rally is peaking! #Patriots fans packing Gillette before the team leaves for Minnesota @wpri12 https://t.co/JjpZrpnPOA—

Steve Nielsen (@Stevenielsen) January 29, 2018

Team co-captain Devin McCourty concluded his address to the thousands of Patriots fans in attendance, “forget work today, just keep cheering.”

Quarterback and reigning Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady had the last word at the rally. After affirming, “Patriots nation is stronger than ever” he wrapped things up with, “We love you, Patriots out!”

Some Sights and sounds from Patriots send off rally at Gillette Stadium and a massive cake! pic.twitter.com/0PXNc4gfqI — Patrick Little (@plittletvguy) January 29, 2018

After the rally, the Patriots were bused over to T.F. Green in Warwick, where they boarded Air Kraft and took off for Minnesota. They’re scheduled to arrive in Minneapolis around 2 p.m. Central Time – which is 3 p.m. Eastern Time.