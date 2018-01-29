Massachusetts Senate releases clean energy report

BOSTON (WWLP)—According to a new state report, Massachusetts residents want the state to stop building new fossil fuel infrastructure and increase the use of renewable energy.

The report, released Monday, is part of the Senate Committee on Global Warming and Climate Change’s Clean Energy Future Tour. The state considered feedback from 10 public hearings in cities and towns across the state, including Springfield and Pittsfield. This gave people a chance to give the state ideas for sustainable legislation.

According to the report, the public is calling on the state to develop a climate adaptation management plan and implement carbon pricing.

“Pollution should carry a price because it costs all of us as tax payers and rate payers, in our health care bills, in our healthcare costs,” Chairman Marc Pacheco of the Senate Committee on Global Warming and Climate Change said.

According to member State Senator Joseph Boncore (D-Winthrop), transportation has contributed to 40 percent of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions, much of it coming from cars. He said the state needs to give people more transportation options.

“We need to do more to expand the system, to grow rail and connect more cities in the commonwealth, so people of all economic standards have an opportunity to move freely throughout the commonwealth,” Boncore said.

The Committee is crafting legislation to develop clean energy plans for Massachusetts.