“Major” East-West rail announcement expected Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday, Massachusetts State Senator Eric Lesser is set to make a major announcement at Union Station regarding a proposed east-west rail link study.

An east-west rail link would connect Springfield to Boston, and Lesser, a Longmeadow Democrat, is among many supporters who want to see the development of rail service that would make travel more convenient between western Massachusetts and the state capital.

Last year, Lesser told 22News that the expansion would be beneficial to people living in both western Massachusetts and the Boston area; providing access to high-paying jobs in the East, and affordable living in the West.

Governor Charlie Baker had previously vetoed a study proposed by Lesser, and a later version failed to make the final state budget last year.