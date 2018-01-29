Local doctors’ offices running low of flu vaccines

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Even though this year’s flu vaccine is only about 30 percent effective, it’s still your best defense against the virus which can cause serious complications in young children.

Fairview Pediatrics ran out of their state funded supply of flu vaccines, but they’ve purchased more for their private supply and will be hosting a vaccine clinic on Saturday.

As for the drug Tamiflu, Dr. James Bell told 22News it might be hard to find. You can give it to children aged three months or older. It’s given orally, and even though some children may not like the taste, it’s not recommended that you mix it.

“It suppresses the replication of the virus so its not the best cure like an antibiotic is for strep throat,” Dr. Bell explained. “It can suppress the activity. It can make your symptoms a bit less and can make the duration a bit less.”

Tamiflu is considered a last resort medication and shouldn’t be taken in replace of a flu shot and is only available with a prescription.

It should be taken within 24 to 48 hours of developing flu symptoms which include, fever, cough and feeling achy.

Dr. Bell recommends you wash your hands, get the flu shot and call your doctor or pediatrician immediately if you develop symptoms.