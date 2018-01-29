Local disease specialist explains how Tamiflu works and when to use it

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The flu has become widespread across the US, including Massachusetts.

One of the only treatments for the flu is Tamiflu.

“It works by preventing the flu from attaching to cell by cell,” Dr. Daniel Skiest, an infectious disease specialist, told 22News. “It works, but I need to emphasize in most case you have to be treated within 36 to 48 hours of symptoms. So if you’ve had the flu for a week and you want to take Tamiflu, it’s probably not going to help.”

Dr. Skiest said the exception is when someone is hospitalized.

They do use Tamiflu even if its been more than a week, because it can not hurt the patient.