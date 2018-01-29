Homeless camp raises concerns after level 3 sex offender lists site as home

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Neighbors have been complaining about a homeless camp in Northampton.

Within the last month, a stabbing has occurred at the homeless camp on Texas Road, and now a level three sex offender has listed the camp as his home.

In the woods off Texas Road in Northampton, behind some industrial buildings, you’ll see tents, chairs, and shopping carts.

Northampton police said the camp has been around for at least four months, but one Texas Road businessman told 22News people have been living there on and off for years. He said he has also witnessed at least four arrests made at the camp within the last several months.

The businessman did not want to be identified, but said they consistently call police to report fires, fighting, and screaming coming from the camp.

The camp is close to the Manhan Rail Trail and the former Smith College equestrian center.

Marisa Douglas, a Senior at Smith College, said she never knew it was there.

“I don’t walk over there alone or at night,” Douglas told 22News. “You know I think we need to address the issue of so many homeless people being without a means to live.”

The Daily Hampshire Gazette reported a man arrested there for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after a stabbing at the campsite last month.

A level three sex offender convicted of child-rape now lists his address as the “homeless camp off Texas Road,” according to the state sex offender registry.

“Hearing about the stabbing, it perhaps makes me nervous, but I also realize that we’re just not providing enough support for everyone,” Bruce Seltzer of Northampton told 22News.

There were no “No Trespassing” signs posted.