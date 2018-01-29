Hoax Facebook post a reminder for social media security

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A seemingly helpful Facebook message is actually a hoax.

The post told you to go to your account settings and type “following me” into the blocked users section. The post suggested that the list of foreign accounts that pop up are people who may be trying get your information. However, it isn’t some secret network of spies, just random profiles that pop up as part of a misused search function.

To actually see who’s following you, you’ll need to click on the followers section under your friends list.

The fake post did start a conversation about the important topic of social media security.

NetLogix in Westfield told 22News what these people are likely looking for.

“We have to be careful what we put on about you,” Jenny Aldrich said. “Parents maiden names, where you went to high school, date of birth, where you live. Things that you would typically utilize to set up your own personal accounts security passwords are things that could potentially be used against you.”

Do a social media security check every few months by clicking on your privacy settings. Facebook lets you see how your profile looks to someone who isn’t your friend.

How to see what your profile looks like to others:

Go to your profile on a desktop

Click the gray “…” button that is located on the bottom right corner of your cover photo

Click “View as”

You can then see how your profile is visible to the public or type in a specific person’s name to see how your profile is visible to them.

Aldrich from Netlogix also recommended that you never publicly post when you are going on vacation.