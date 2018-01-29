Gronk the owl cleared to fly after concussion protocol with state police

TOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – An owl had to undergo concussion protocol Sunday night after flying into a Massachusetts State Police cruiser.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, the trooper was driving through the town of Tolland when the owl struck his cruiser. The owl was unconscious, so the trooper placed him in his lap and started driving to a local animal hospital for further evaluation. The bird regained consciousness on the way, however, causing the trooper to pull over in Granville.

“After a brief struggle in the cruiser, Trooper O’Neil gave the owl five concussion protocol tests, which it passed,” state police said.

The owl was cleared to fly away, but not without a nickname — Gronk!

“Nice work Trooper O’Neil, thanks for taking care of Gronk in his time of need,” state police wrote on Facebook.