Gov. Baker’s proposed budget could leave healthcare recipients to find alternative plans

BOSTON (WWLP) – More than 140,000 low-income residents could lose their eligibility for MassHealth under Governor Charlie Baker’s new proposal.

Governor Baker’s plan, which is included in his FY 2019 budget, would reduce eligibility for MassHealth, which is the state’s Medicaid program. These individuals would instead be moved onto the Health Connector, a program that helps people find alternate health plans.

The group Health Care for All applauds the Governor’s decision to allow people who transition off MassHealth to maintain access to dental care and a plan with no premium. But they worry the move could make health coverage less affordable for low-income individuals.

“We’re concerned about their ability to either have to switch doctors or they’re going to have to pay for health care costs that they can’t afford,” Executive Director Amy Rosenthal said. “And we worry about this really also for people who are geographically isolated.”

The Governor’s proposal now heads to the State House and Senate for consideration.