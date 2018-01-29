Friendly’s introduces “Nor’easter Pothole” ice cream flavor

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friendly’s Ice Cream has created a new flavor in honor of New England’s cold weather and car troubles.

Friendly’s has introduced the limited edition flavor, “Nor’easter Pothole.”

It’s made with chocolate ice cream, fudge swirl, crushed chocolate cream cookies and chocolate chips.

Big Y in West Springfield said the new flavor from the Wilbraham-based ice cream chain has been going over well with locals.

Paul Kellogg, manager of the Big Y told 22News, “Clever the way Friendly’s come out with an ice cream this time of year, especially with all of the potholes happening with the weather changes and melt off of the snow. Good job.”

“Nor’easter Pothole” is one of three limited edition flavors Friendly’s introduced this season, no word on how long the flavor will be on shelves.