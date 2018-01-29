Franklin County aiming to be top destination for outdoor recreation

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce wants to make Franklin County Masachusetts’ top destination for outdoor recreation.

In the winter, skiiers and snowboard riders head to Berkshire East in Charlemont. When it warms up in the spring and summer, a lot of outdoor enthusiasts come here for white water rafting, fishing, golfing and zip-lining.

The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce is trying to make Franklin County the outdoor recreational hub of Massachusetts.

“This is definitely place you want to be in Massachusetts for outdoor recreation,” Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Natalie Blais told 22News. “When you look at the state, we want everyone to know Franklin County is the place you should go to for outdoor recreation.”

Blais told 22News they’re looking to partner with Buckland State Senator Adam Hinds’ Joint Committee on Tourism to help attract more tourists.

Blais said they’ve already received $145,000 from the state to improve the marketing for outdoor businesses.